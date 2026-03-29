Former Venezuelan Leader Maduro Breaks Silence from U.S. Detention, Thanks Supporters





Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro has issued his first public message since being detained in the United States, expressing gratitude to supporters and stating that he remains “calm” and “strong” while in custody.





Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have reportedly been held for nearly three months in a federal detention facility in New York City following their arrest earlier this year. Despite limited access to outside communication, a message posted on Maduro’s account on the platform X claimed the couple continues to receive support through letters, messages, and prayers.





In the statement, Maduro described the outpouring of support as a source of “spiritual strength,” while also praising the unity of the Venezuelan people during what he called a difficult period. It remains unclear who published the message on his behalf.





Sources close to the situation indicate that Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal facility that has faced criticism over living conditions. Reports suggest he is permitted limited communication with family members and legal representatives under strict time constraints.





The development adds a new dimension to the political situation surrounding Venezuela, as questions continue to arise over the legal and diplomatic implications of Maduro’s detention.