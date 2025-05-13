FORMER ZAMMSA DG ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF MAKING HIM A SCAPEGOAT FOR DRUG THEFT IN PUBLIC HEALTH FACILITIES





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Director General Victor Nyasulu has accused the government of using his dismissal as a scapegoat for the systematic theft of drugs in public health facilities.





Mr. Nyasulu issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Health Minister Elijah Muchima, demanding a public apology for linking his dismissal and arrest to alleged drug theft, clarifying that the court case concerns procurement irregularities, not drug mismanagement.





Emphasizing ZAMMSA’s core mandate, he stated that the agency is responsible for maintaining medicine stock levels, rather than inspecting public health facilities.



Featuring on Hot FM, Mr. Nyasulu criticized the governance structure at ZAMMSA, attributing its instability to political interference.





He also raised concerns over the U.S. government’s withdrawal of K1.4 billion in aid from Zambia’s health sector, warning that the decision could lead to broader reviews by other Global Fund partners.