FOUR ARMED MEN ROB CHINESE NATIONAL OF OVER K231,000 IN MAZABUKA





Police in Southern Province have launched a manhunt for four unidentified suspects who staged a violent robbery at Golden Leopard Farm in Mazabuka District, making off with over K231,000 in cash and an air gun.





The incident occurred on August 8, 2025, at approximately 19:00 hours when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a pistol, attacked a Chinese national identified only as Mr. Lee at his residence on the farm.





According to a police statement issued by Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, the suspects entered Mr. Lee’s room while he was asleep and proceeded to rob him at gunpoint.





“The victim was tied up with a T-shirt, and the assailants made away with K231,252.00 in cash as well as an air gun with pellets,” Daka said in the statement.





The matter was reported to Chikankata Police Station at 21:50 hours by Mr. Given Mungangu, a 30-year-old fellow resident of the farm.







Mungangu was alerted by Mr. Lee after the robbers fled the scene. He assisted in untying the victim and promptly contacted the authorities.





Police responded quickly but arrived after the suspects had already escaped. No arrests have been made, and none of the stolen property has been recovered.





A full investigation is currently underway.



Members of the public with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects are urged to come forward.