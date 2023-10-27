FOUR CHILDREN FROM THE SAME VILLAGE DIE IN UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES IN SIAVONGA DISTRICT.

Police are investigating an incident in which four children died in unclear circumstances in Siavonga District.

In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said three of them are from one family except one identified as Onetty Manyepa aged three who was from the neighbourhood in the same village.

He said the other children were identified as Abigail Chalika aged two, Stephane Maocha and Celina Moonga both aged four all of Butete village, Chief Simamba in Siavonga District. They were all pronounced dead upon arrival at Siavonga District Hospital.

Mr. Mwale said police preliminary investigations indicate that on October 26, 2023 between 10:00 hours and 11:00 hours, the children were given cassava by the grandmother of one of the children identified as Eunice Manyepa aged 48 of the same village.

“It is alleged that she equally ate the cassava together with other family members.” Mr. Mwale said

And Mr. Mwale said police officers were informed that around 15:00 hours, the four children started vomiting and were taken to Nabutezi Clinic where their condition was said to be not stable.

“They were rushed to Siavonga District Hospital where they were pronounced dead around 20:00 hours.”

“The bodies were deposited in the same Hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem. Police suspect foul play.” Mr. Mwale said.