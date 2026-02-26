Four Dead After U.S. Speedboat Confrontation With Cuban Border Forces





Cuba’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that four people aboard a U.S.-registered speedboat were killed following a confrontation with Cuban border security officers.





Authorities say the vessel was intercepted in Cuban territorial waters, triggering a confrontation that ended in fatalities. Officials have not yet released the identities of those killed or detailed the exact sequence of events. An investigation is reportedly underway.





The incident comes amid worsening economic hardship on the island, which has driven a surge in migration attempts by sea. At the same time, tensions between United States and Cuba remain strained over sanctions, migration policy, and regional security concerns.





This latest development is likely to further complicate already fragile diplomatic relations between the two countries.