Four Rising Stars Join Oriental Quarries Ahead of Major WBC Title Fight



Zambia’s boxing scene is set for an exciting transformation following the signing of four emerging talents by Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP), just weeks before the country’s biggest boxing showdown of the year.



The newly signed athletes are Chanda Kasonka, Mary Mhango, Gracious Malembeka, and Charity Phiri who have officially joined the OQBP stable and will be featured on the undercard of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Championship bout between Zambia’s own David “Sniper” Mwale and Ghanaian challenger Michael Decardi Nelson, scheduled for May 24, 2025, at the Government Complex in Lusaka.



OQBP promoter Christopher Malunga hailed the signings as a strategic investment in the future of Zambian boxing.



“These young fighters are the next generation of champions. We’ve placed them on a high-performance development program to shape them into international contenders,” Malunga said.



Chanda Kasonka, a fierce lightweight contender, brings speed and stamina that have impressed trainers and fans alike. With an unbeaten amateur record, he is eager to step onto the professional stage.



Mary Mhango, fighting in the super bantamweight division, is known for her discipline and technical precision. She is set to be one of Zambia’s leading female boxing figures.



Gracious Malembeka, a bantamweight fighter with a powerful punch, has been turning heads in local circuits. Her resilience and aggression make her a promising watch.



Charity Phiri, the youngest among the quartet, enters the light flyweight category. Despite her age, her agility and strategic footwork have earned her a fast track to international competition.



All four boxers will debut internationally during the May 24 WBC event, marking a turning point in their careers.



In a related development, OQBP also announced a three-year partnership with Value Tech Production to livestream boxing events via social media platforms. The move is expected to enhance international exposure for boxers and grow the sport’s following in Zambia and beyond.



“We want the world to see what Zambia has to offer,” said Malunga. “With the right platform, these boxers can go global.”



The journey begins on April 24, 2025, when 11 boxing bouts will be livestreamed for the first time under the new deal, setting the tone for a year filled with knockout talent and historic milestones.



April 15, 2025

