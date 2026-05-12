Four siblings who were part of Michael Jackson’s “secret family” have revealed in an interview how the late pop star allegedly gr**med and s*xually abused them as children.





The Cascio family sat down with “60 Minutes Australia” on Sunday night to describe how Jackson allegedly s£xually abused all of them as children and supplied them copious drugs and alcohol after wooing their family with lavish gifts and fame.





The four siblings filed a lawsuit in February, alleging Jackson was a serial child s*x predator who s*xually abused victims at the homes of Elizabeth Taylor and Elton John.





“He’s a monster, he’s evil, what he did was evil. And he’s tricked the whole world to think he’s this innocent, perfect human being, and he’s not,” Dominic Cascio told “60 Minutes.”





The Cascios’ father, Dominic Sr., met Jackson in the 1980s while working at the Helmsley Palace Hotel in New York City. He quickly became part of the singer’s inner circle, and his family would often spend holidays at Neverland Ranch and travel the world with the King of Pop.





One of the siblings, Eddie, 43, recalled on the broadcast that he met the “Thriller” singer when he was only 2, when Jackson began visiting the family’s New York home on late nights unannounced.





Home videos shown by the outlet captured Jackson’s chimpanzee, Bubbles, charming the children during one visit.



The star wooed the children; Eddie, Aldo, Dominic, and Marie-Nicole — by taking them on lavish trips on his private jet, on tour with him, and to meet world diplomats.





The superstar’s luxury gifts, however, were merely a facade for the decades of alleged grooming and s£xual abuse that followed, the siblings said.



“My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them… they definitely felt special, and so did we,” Eddie said. “He made us feel like we were his family, his kids, his everything.”





The four Cascio siblings claimed the campaign of abuse occurred over 25 years, including at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and during his world tours.



“When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the 80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated,” Dominic recalled.





Eddie claimed that Jackson started molesting him when he was 11 during the 1993 Dangerous tour — abusing him every night while the two shared a bed and well into his adulthood.





“That’s when my world started to change,” he claimed.



“We were on tour, and that’s when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs. I was sitting on his lap, and that’s when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips.”





Multiple of the siblings said Jackson also had them participate in a disturbing game called the “booty rumble.”



“He would lay me on top of him with my genitals up against his. While he would shake, he would kind of push up against me,” Dominic said of the twisted game.





“He would [also] drink my urine and tell me, ‘This is how much I love you.’ I’m maybe 12 years old at the time. Like, I’m a child who’s seeing this man do this,” Dominic added.



“And I said, “Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone’s urine, so he must really love me.”‘





Marie-Nicole said Jackson would make her undress when she was 12 and masturbate while looking at her.



Aldo, the youngest of the siblings, claimed that Jackson began molesting him while the two lay in bed together and played video games.





“He just pulled down my shorts and started giving me oral sex. And he’d [say] right away, ‘Doesn’t that feel good? See, I love you. I love you,’” Aldo alleged.



The siblings added that Jackson supplied them with prescription drugs and alcohol at a young age, including “Jesus juice,” which was wine, and “Disney juice,” which was hard liquor.





“He gave me Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old and told me I’d be floating and I would love it,” Marie-Nicole claimed.



The Cascio siblings also alleged that the megastar instilled fear in them by training them for interrogation by their police and parents, causing the kids to be adamant that nothing abnormal was happening to them.





Marty Singer, a lawyer acting for Jackson’s estate, told “60 Minutes” in a statement that the Cascios’ allegations were merely a “money grab.”



“Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation,” Singer said.



“Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”