KAZADI CALLS OUT INDUSTRY SABOTAGE AS ‘FAMILY AFFAIR’ WRAPS



Zambian creative David Kazadi has sparked conversation in the entertainment space after revealing behind-the-scenes drama during the filming of The Family Affair.





Kazadi alleges that some local creatives attempted to block Nigerian screen legend Patience Ozokwor (Mama G) from working on the project, reportedly reaching out to her management to discourage her participation.





But the move didn’t stick. Mama G is said to have stood firmly with the production, even going beyond her contract, signaling strong belief in the project despite the noise.





Instead of slowing down, the controversy seems to have fueled the team.

The production has now officially wrapped, with Kazadi praising the resilience of the cast and crew and spotlighting producer-writer Veronica Hachipuka for delivering under pressure while creating opportunities for over 50 young creatives.





With premieres lined up in Lusaka, Lagos, Nairobi, and London, The Family Affair is already positioning itself as more than just a film, but a bold statement about the future of Zambia’s entertainment industry.



Misheck Mfune,

ICUTV.