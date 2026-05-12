Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has officially been sworn in for a seventh consecutive term after securing victory in the country’s disputed January elections, extending his nearly four-decade rule.





Tight security was observed across Kampala ahead of the inauguration ceremony, with armoured vehicles and security operatives deployed around key areas. Authorities said the measures were put in place to maintain order during the event.





Museveni, 81, was declared winner of the presidential election with more than 70 percent of the vote and is expected to remain in office until 2031. His main challenger, Bobi Wine, rejected the outcome, alleging widespread electoral malpractice including ballot stuffing. Electoral officials denied the accusations and maintained that the poll was credible.





Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, later fled Uganda, claiming he feared for his safety and accusing the government of targeting opposition figures.





Museveni first took power in 1986 after leading a rebel movement and has since remained one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. Analysts believe this latest term could potentially be his last, although he has not publicly indicated any plans to step down.





Attention has also turned to Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is widely seen as a possible successor. However, the military chief has faced criticism over controversial social media posts directed at opposition politicians.