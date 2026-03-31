Fourth Iranian Missile Intercepted Over Türkiye NATO Confirms Airspace Breach



Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that another guided missile launched from Iran was intercepted after entering Turkish airspace.



The interception was carried out by NATO air defense systems in the eastern Mediterranean, marking the fourth such incident involving Iranian missiles





Authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the interception or whether any debris caused damage or casualties. However, repeated incidents are raising serious concerns within the alliance.





The situation has also drawn attention to sensitive locations such as Incirlik Air Base, a key military base linked to U.S. operations.





Iran continues to deny deliberately targeting Türkiye, stating that any such incident may be the result of technical errors during ongoing military operations.