BREAKING: Fox’s Jesse Watters melts down on air as Virginia votes to hand Democrats 4 more House seats





Fox News host Jesse Watters delivered a visibly bitter on-air reaction Tuesday night as Virginia voters approved a Democratic redistricting referendum that could flip the state’s congressional map from a 6-5 Democratic edge to a stunning 10-1 Democratic advantage heading into the November midterms.





Watters, never one to mask his frustration when Republican fortunes sour, made clear he was not taking the results well.



The referendum’s passage caps a redistricting war that Trump himself started when he pushed Texas Republicans to redraw their maps mid-decade, declaring the party was “entitled to five more seats.” Democrats in California and Virginia answered the call, and on Tuesday, Virginia voters sided with them.





Nearly 1.4 million Virginians cast early ballots alone, a remarkable figure for an April special election, suggesting Democratic enthusiasm in the state is running at a level Republicans badly underestimated.





Democrats spent $55 million on advertising in the Virginia fight compared to $23 million from Republicans. House Minority Leader Jeffries and former President Obama both made direct appeals to voters in the final days, framing the referendum as a chance to push back against MAGA’s grip on the electoral process.





For Watters and the rest of the Fox News universe, Tuesday night was a preview of what November could look like.



Trump lit this match. Virginia just burned the map.