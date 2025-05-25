FPI DISTURBED BY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST NEWS DIGGERS DOCUMENTARY



The Free Press Initiative (FPI) has expressed concern over the restraining order issued against News Diggers, preventing the publication and airing of an investigative documentary on Chinese business in Zambia.





The order was obtained by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia.



On Friday, 23 May, News Diggers was scheduled to air its investigative documentary titled The Good, the Bad and the Dangerous on its social media platforms as well as on Diamond TV.





The documentary focused on Chinese operations in Zambia.



A published snippet of the documentary, consisting mainly of footage and photographs already in the public domain, unsettled the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, prompting a demand letter on 22 May.





The letter instructed News Diggers not to publish the documentary or face legal action, citing concerns that its airing would cause significant damage to Chinese business both locally and internationally.



FPI Founder Joan Chirwa described the development as unfortunate and shocking.





She questioned why the chamber sought to prevent the airing of a documentary based solely on a brief snippet that lacked detailed content on the issues.



She said the situation marks a defining moment for Zambia’s media freedom and the future of investigative journalism in the country.





She further stated that the role of the media is not to offer comfort to the powerful but to speak truth to power, especially when it is inconvenient.





Chirwa emphasised that the media should be allowed to operate independently and fearlessly, ensuring accountability for all, regardless of status or privilege.





She called on all media houses, civil society organisations, legal experts, and concerned citizens to stand in solidarity with News Diggers and defend the constitutional right to freedom of expression and information.





She also urged the judiciary to critically reflect on the implications of granting gag orders that restrict the public’s right to know.