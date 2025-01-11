Fr. John Bwalya appointed Secretary to Archbishop

…as Dr. Banda makes clergy appointments, transfers

The Archdiocese of Lusaka is delighted to announce the appointment of Fr. John Bwalya as the Secretary to the Archbishop, effective immediately. Fr. Bwalya, who has been serving as Assistant Priest at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Kalingalinga, brings a wealth of pastoral experience, dedication, and communication expertise to this pivotal role. He succeeds Fr. Peter Tembo, who has embarked on further studies in Malta.



Until now, Fr. Bwalya has served as Youth Chaplain and Vocations Promoter. In light of his new responsibilities, the Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda, has appointed Fr. Alex Tembo as the new Archdiocesan Youth Chaplain. Fr. Tembo previously served as Liturgical Manager, a position now entrusted to Fr. Boniface Mwika, the current Parish Priest of Mary Mother of the Redeemer Parish in Matero.

At parish level, Archbishop Banda has made the following appointments and transfers effective 8th February, 2025:

1. Mons. Fidelis Washeni has been transferred to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Chilongolo, with Fr. Edward Mumba as his Assistant.

2. Fr. Chakhala Banda is now the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Africa in Lilayi Estates.

3. Fr. David Banda has been moved to St. Joseph Mukasa- Makeni Bonaventure as Parish Priest and has been replaced by Fr. Teddy Mwape at St. Paul’s Parish- Chongwe.

4. Fr. Alick Phiri has been transferred to St. Francis de Sales- Thornpark as Parish Priest replacing Fr. Kunda Chisanga who has gone for studies in Kenya.

5. Fr. Timothy Lubunda, currently Parish Priest at Our Lady Mother of the Redeemer Parish in Meanwood Kwamwena, will also oversee St. Joseph Parish in Ngwerere, with Fr. Emmanuel Njawala as his Assistant.

6. Fr. Chongo Mutale, previously Assistant Priest at St. Charles Lwanga Parish-Regiment, will now serve as Parish Priest at St. Paul’s Parish in Chipata Compound. He has been replaced by Fr. Clement Chisanga.

7. Fr. Maybin Nshinga has been appointed Parish Priest for St. Stephen Parish in Situmbeko.

8. Fr. Mathews Tembo, formerly stationed in Katondwe, moves to St. Ignatius Parish-Obama as Parish Priest while Fr. Enock Shula takes over as Parish Priest at Holy Spirit -Katondwe, with Fr. Saviour Mutinta as his Assistant.

9. Fr. Paul Phiri moves to Mary Mother of the Redeemer Parish in Matero as Assistant Priest, while Fr. Gilbert Nyamaharo assumes the role of Assistant Priest at Assumption of the Blessed Mary Parish in Roma.

10. Fr. Emmanuel Mumba has been assigned as Assistant Priest at St. Joseph Parish in Kanyama.

In addition, the following deacons have been assigned new roles:

1. Dc. Stephen Mutale Mwaba will serve at St. John the Apostle Parish- Kabanana.

2. Dc. Evaristo Chanda will be stationed at St. Francis de Sales Parish- Thornpark.

3. Dc. Peter Moyo moves to St. Stephen Parish in Situmbeko.

The appointments reflect the Archdiocese’s commitment to fostering pastoral growth and meeting the spiritual needs of its communities. We extend our prayers and best wishes to all the clergy as they embrace their new roles.

