Fr Mukosa wonders who Zambians should vote for to stop corruption





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Catholic Priest Father Andrew Mukosa is wondering who the people will entrust in order to deliver the country from corruption as the trend seems to be repeating itself from administration to administration.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Fr Mukosa wondered who Zambians were going to vote for to deliver on corruption.





“Who are we going to vote for, so that we know that when we vote for this man or woman, they can deliver? Because everytime we have this trend repeating itself from time in memorial, governments have been trying to curb corruption but they are certain individuals even in government itself that are being corrupt,” he said.





He condemned



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/fr-mukosa-wonders-who-zambians-should-vote-for-to-stop-corruption/