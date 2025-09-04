FRA SECURES OVER 1.2 MILLION TONNES OF MAIZE – HH’s VISION FOR FOOD SECURITY TAKING SHAPE





By Timmy



The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has recorded a historic milestone in the ongoing 2025 crop marketing season, with the purchase of 1,225,215 metric tonnes of non-GMO Grade A white maize from farmers across Zambia by August 31, 2025.





This translates to an impressive 24.5 million bags of maize, each weighing 50 kilograms, reflecting the growing capacity of Zambia’s agricultural sector under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government.





According to FRA Acting Executive Director Justin Chuunka, the agency operated 1,586 satellite depots nationwide, ensuring farmers from every corner of the country had access to reliable markets. This wide coverage not only made selling easier for small-scale farmers but also reinforced government’s commitment to rural development and inclusivity.





The FRA confirmed that depots will remain open to buy surplus maize until all designated crops are secured, in line with efforts to replenish the National Strategic Food Reserves. This is a deliberate step towards shielding the nation from food insecurity and ensuring stable supplies for the future.





The bumper harvest and successful maize purchases are attributed to favourable weather conditions, competitive crop prices, and above all, progressive agricultural policies implemented by the UPND administration. These policies continue to inspire confidence among farmers, motivating them to produce more and contribute to the country’s food security.





Mr. Chuunka further urged farmers to sell their excess maize through FRA depots, while keeping enough for household consumption, stressing the importance of balancing family needs with national interests.





This achievement is a clear demonstration that the New Dawn Government is delivering on its promise to strengthen agriculture, support local farmers, and secure Zambia’s food future.



