FRA URGED TO SET 2026 MAIZE FLOOR PRICE AT K400



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has recommended that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) sets the maize floor price for the 2025/2026 marketing season at K400 per 50kg bag, stating that the amount would better reflect the needs of farmers.





Speaking to Sun FM TV News, SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe said increasing the floor price would help inspire confidence among farmers, especially amid expectations of a bumper harvest this season.





Mr Moobwe explained that maintaining the current floor price at K340 would mainly benefit farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), while commercial farmers continue to feel the impact of lower government prices.





He added that commercial farmers are expecting the price to be increased either by K40 or adjusted to K400 per 50kg bag.



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