France-backed Conflict in Cameroon: Ambazonia Seeks Support from BRICS Nations.





Southern Cameroon was formerly under British administration as a trust territory. In 1961, a UN-organized plebiscite led the region to join the Republic of Cameroon.

Over time, the central government gradually centralized power and reduced the autonomy of the English-speaking regions, which many locals perceive as forced control, giving rise to renewed calls for independence.





According to separatist claims, the conflict has been ongoing for about nine years. They allege that France, through the Cameroonian government, maintains influence over the region’s valuable mineral resources.

Local fighters reportedly use improvised explosives and small arms, as noted in limited reports by international human rights organizations.



These points reflect political claims and perspectives from the separatist side. Southern Cameroon is not internationally recognized as an independent state, but the historical grievances, ongoing conflict, and influence of France continue to be covered in international reporting.