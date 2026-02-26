France Bars U.S. Envoy From Meeting Its Ministers



France has restricted the United States ambassador’s access to its ministers after he failed to personally attend a diplomatic summons over an embassy report warning of “violent radical leftism” following the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon.





Ambassador Charles Kushner instead sent a senior official to the meeting, prompting Paris to limit his direct ministerial engagements while allowing routine diplomatic duties to continue. French officials say the measure is intended to uphold diplomatic protocol and does not signal a rupture in the broader alliance with the United States.





Kushner, a political appointee and father-in-law of Jared Kushner, has reportedly missed a similar summons before.



The episode adds to existing friction between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron over trade policy, the war in Ukraine, and broader security issues.