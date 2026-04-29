France calls on nationals to leave Mali

France has urged its citizens in Mali to leave the country “as soon as possible” following a surge in coordinated attacks and a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

In updated travel guidance, the French foreign ministry described conditions as “extremely volatile” and warned against all travel to Mali regardless of purpose. French nationals still in the country were advised to arrange departure using available commercial flights, remain indoors where possible, limit movement, and stay in close contact with relatives.

The warning comes after a wave of attacks over the weekend involving Islamist militants and Tuareg separatist groups. Clashes and explosions were reported in multiple locations, including the capital, Bamako, as well as in northern and central regions.

Fighting reportedly targeted military positions and key infrastructure, while separatist forces are said to have advanced in parts of the north, including the strategic city of Kidal.

Mali’s military leader, Assimi Goïta, stated that government forces had dealt a “violent blow” to attackers and insisted the situation was under control, although operations remain ongoing.

Other countries have issued similar warnings. The United Kingdom has advised against all travel to Mali and urged its citizens to leave if it is safe to do so, while the United States embassy has told Americans to shelter in place and avoid areas where security operations are underway.

The latest violence highlights the continuing instability in Mali, where armed groups linked to jihadist networks and separatist movements remain active despite years of military operations and shifting international involvement.