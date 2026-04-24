✈️ France–greece Talks May Enable Transfer Of 40+ Mirage Fighters To Ukraine



France is reportedly advancing discussions with Greece on a potential defense arrangement that could lead to the transfer of more than 40 Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine, a move that would significantly enhance Kyiv’s air combat capabilities.





Under the reported framework, Greece could transfer a substantial portion of its Mirage fleet, including aircraft currently in service and those in storage. In return, France may offer Greece favorable terms for the acquisition of newer Rafale fighter jets, supporting Athens’ ongoing military modernization efforts.





The discussions are expected to coincide with high-level diplomatic engagements between France and Greece, where broader defense cooperation is also likely to be reviewed.





While no final agreement has been confirmed, the proposal reflects continued efforts by Western partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air force.

However, the outcome remains uncertain, as Greece must carefully weigh its own operational requirements and strategic considerations before proceeding with any large-scale transfer.



Source: Defence UA / Defense Express