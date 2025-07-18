France officially withdraws all its troops from Senegal, ending 65 years of military presence



Senegal’s new government has taken a hard-line stance against the presence of French troops as part of a larger regional backlash against what many see as the legacy of an oppressive colonial empire.

The French military completed its withdrawal from Senegal on Thursday, the last West African country with a permanent troop presence, amid Paris’ waning regional influence.

France has faced opposition from leaders of some of its former colonies in Africa over what they described as a demeaning and heavy-handed approach to the continent.

The French military handed over Camp Geille, its largest base in Senegal, along with a nearby air facility, to the Senegalese government during a ceremony in the capital Dakar.

General Pascal Ianni, head of the French forces in Africa, stated that the handover marked a new phase in military relations.

“It is part of France’s decision to end permanent military bases in West and Central Africa, and responds to the Senegalese authorities’ desire to no longer host permanent foreign forces on their territory,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye before a working lunch in Paris, 20 June, 2024

Senegal’s military chief, General Mbaye Cissé, said the withdrawal supports the country’s new defence strategy.

“Its primary goal is to affirm the autonomy of the Senegalese armed forces while contributing to peace in the subregion, in Africa, and globally,” Cissé said.

The ceremony marked the completion of a three-month withdrawal of roughly 350 French troops from the West African country, which began in March.

France’s military had been present in Senegal since it gained independence from France in 1960, under military cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The withdrawal followed a call by Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye last year for all foreign troops to leave, citing Senegal’s sovereignty as incompatible with hosting foreign bases.