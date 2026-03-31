BREAKING: France refuses to allow U.S. military flights over its territory in Trump’s Iran war





France has taken a bold stand against President Trump’s military campaign in Iran, refusing to allow U.S. aircraft carrying military supplies to cross French airspace over the weekend.

It was the first time France had blocked American access since the operation began, and it sent an unmistakable message to Washington.





France did not make this decision in a vacuum. Across Europe, a clear consensus has been forming that Trump’s Iran war is not a conflict the continent is willing to enable. Italy had already refused to allow U.S. warplanes to land at a base in Sicily.

Spain closed its airspace to American military aircraft entirely, with Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirming the decision had been communicated to U.S. military leadership from the very beginning.





These are not rogue nations. These are some of America’s closest and most reliable partners, and they are collectively drawing a line.





Europe’s message is coming through loud and clear: this is Trump’s war, not theirs. And they are not going to make it easier.