🚨FRANCE SEIZES RUSSIAN OIL TANKER – AFRICA CAUGHT IN ENERGY WAR 🇫🇷🇷🇺



The Mediterranean just became a battleground that will affect YOUR fuel prices.





French Navy commandos boarded and seized President Vladimir Putin’s oil tanker “Grinch” this Thursday, intercepting $35 million worth of Russian oil destined for Asia.





President Macron declared: “We will not tolerate any violation. The activities of the ‘shadow fleet’ contribute to financing the war.”



WHY AFRICA SHOULD CARE:



➡️ Global oil disruptions = higher fuel prices across Africa



➡️ Russia has been offering African nations discounted oil to bypass Western sanctions



➡️ Putin’s “shadow fleet” transported €4.7 billion worth of oil in 9 months oil that could have been sold cheaper to Africa Western powers are now militarizing trade routes Africa depends on





While Europe and Russia fight over oil, African nations pay MORE at the pump. We’re not in this war, but we’re paying the price.





When will Africa control its own energy future? 🛢️💔



