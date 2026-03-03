Breaking News : France to Expand Nuclear Arsenal for First Time in Decades, Macron Announces Major Doctrine Shift





French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will increase the number of its nuclear warheads, marking the first expansion of its atomic arsenal in decades as global security risks intensify. Macron unveiled a revised nuclear doctrine called “advanced/forward deterrence,” aimed at strengthening both French and broader European security in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.





In a speech delivered from the Île Longue nuclear submarine base in Brittany, Macron said the move is necessary to ensure the nation’s deterrent power remains robust amid unfolding threats from Russia, China, and uncertainties in U.S. defense commitments.

He also outlined plans for deeper nuclear cooperation with several European partners while reaffirming that final decision-making authority over any nuclear use remains solely with France’s president.



📌 Source: Reuters / The Guardian / AP News (Compiled)