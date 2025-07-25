France to recognize State of Palestine at UN Assembly

French President, Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, a landmark move by one of Europe’s most influential nations.

According to an AFP tally, at least 142 countries now recognize or plan to recognize Palestinian statehood. However, the United States and Israel strongly oppose these efforts.

Macron’s declaration comes as international pressure mounts over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following Israel’s military campaign, which began in response to the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Israel swiftly condemned France’s position. Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin called it a “shameless decision” and claimed it amounts to “direct aid to terrorism.”

In contrast, Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the announcement, calling it a “commitment to international law” and the right of Palestinians to self-determination.

In a statement posted on social media, Macron emphasized that the “urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population.”

He stressed the need to “finally build the State of Palestine,” under conditions that include demilitarization and mutual recognition with Israel to ensure regional security.

France’s decision follows similar recognitions by Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and several non-European nations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to consult with leaders from France and Germany in further efforts toward a ceasefire that could eventually lead to broader recognition of Palestine.

The Gaza conflict has taken a heavy toll. As of now, Israel’s military campaign has reportedly killed over 59,000 Palestinians mostly civilians according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel claimed the lives of 1,219 people, also primarily civilians.