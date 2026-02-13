France to send letters to all 29-year-olds urging them to act on fertility before it’s “too late”

The French government has unveiled a 16-point national fertility plan aimed at addressing the country’s declining birth rate.

One of the most talked-about elements is a new initiative to send letters to every 29-year-old in France.

Under the plan, all French citizens and residents who turn 29 this year will receive a letter from the state containing scientifically based information about fertility, reproductive health, contraception and options such as egg freezing.

The letter also explains that egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) can be done at age 29 or older without a medical certificate.

It explains that France’s social security system covers the cost of freezing and storing eggs for women aged 29 to 37.

Officials said the goal is to help young adults make informed personal choices and avoid later regret about having delayed parenthood.

The letters are designed to be informational rather than coercive. Officials describe the whole thing as avoiding the “if-only-I-had-known” stage.

Infertility is estimated to affect one in eight couples in France, and the birth rate has fallen to some of its lowest levels in decades.

In 2025, for the first time since World War II, deaths outpaced births in France, highlighting demographic pressures on society.

The fertility plan also includes other measures such as expanding fertility preservation centres, and strengthening reproductive health education.

It also focuses on improving early diagnosis of fertility issues, but the letter initiative has drawn particular attention and debate.

The first batch of letters is expected to be sent out later this year as part of the strategy to slow the decline in France’s birth rate.