France Turns to Botswana for Uranium Supplies After Losing Major Assets in Niger Due to Coup and Nationalization

In a significant shift amid global competition for nuclear fuel, France is actively seeking new uranium supplies from Botswana following the loss of access to key resources in Niger.

French nuclear giant Orano (majority state-owned) has launched a discreet diplomatic and exploration push in Botswana after Niger’s military junta nationalized the SOMAIR uranium mine — where Orano held a 63.4% stake — and revoked cooperation following the 2023 coup. Niger accused Orano/France of exploitation and unfair practices, leading to the full nationalization in June 2025 and Orano’s operational exit.

According to reports published in the last 24 hours, senior Orano executives, including Mining Business Unit head Xavier Saint Martin Tillet and Vice President for Strategy Pierre Fourrier, met with Botswana President Duma Boko during his working visit to Paris earlier this week (around April 8, 2026). The discussions, held on the sidelines of business engagements, signal France’s urgent push to diversify its uranium portfolio.

Botswana, long known as the world’s top diamond producer, is actively seeking to diversify its mining sector amid fluctuating diamond revenues. The southern African nation is estimated to hold approximately 800,000 tonnes of uranium reserves, including the major Letlhakane deposit — one of the largest undeveloped uranium resources globally. Orano has already secured exploration licenses covering roughly 15,000 km² in Botswana’s Ghanzi district.

This move comes as demand for uranium surges worldwide due to expanding nuclear energy programs for energy security and decarbonization. France, which generates about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power, is scrambling for reliable alternative sources.

Industry sources describe the effort as a strategic “discreet diplomatic push” as Europe seeks to reduce vulnerabilities exposed by political instability in traditional African suppliers.

This is a developing story. Further details on potential supply agreements or production timelines from Botswana projects are expected in the coming months.