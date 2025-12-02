BREAKING: France’s President Macron set for state visit to China from December.



French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to China from December 3 to 5, traveling first to Beijing then to the southwestern city of Chengdu, his office said Wednesday, November 26.





Macron is to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the visit – his first to the country since April 2023 – “in line with his desire to maintain a constant and demanding dialogue with China,” the Elysée Palace said after Xi visited France in May 2024.

“The major issues of the strategic partnership between France and China will be addressed, as well as several major international issues and areas of cooperation to resolve the global challenges of our time,” the Élysée added.





Macron is expected to raise economic and trade matters, as France takes over the G7 presidency next year. The group of industrialized democracies, of which China is not a member, is currently chaired by Canada.