France’s youngest PM Gabriel Attal: A look into his personal life

Gabriel Attal’s personal life has drawn considerable interest since his historic appointment as France’s first openly gay and youngest Prime Minister on January 9, 2024. A trusted and reliable member of President Emmanuel Macron’s team, Attal is known for his strong communication skills, particularly in handling contentious issues such as the immigration law debate and the fast-approaching European elections.

While Attal’s professional accomplishments are well chronicled, his private life offers a fascinating insight into the person behind the political persona. Questions about his life partner and the balance he maintains between his thriving career and personal obligations have ignited interest in his life beyond politics.

Is Gabriel Attal, France’s Prime Minister, in a marital relationship?

The straightforward response is, no. Gabriel Attal, the noteworthy French politician, is not bound by the restraints of marriage. However, he shares a close relationship with fellow politician Stéphane Séjourné. Séjourné, who is 36 years old, is a member of Macron’s Renaissance (RE) party and has been serving his constituents in the European Parliament since 2019.

Their professional paths crossed in 2015 during their involvement in Macron’s En Marche! movement, setting the stage for a lasting bond. Despite not being legally married, Gabriel Attal, the trailblazing openly gay prime minister, shares a deep connection with Stéphane Séjourné. They currently live together in a Parisian apartment, their common interests in politics, cinema, and literature resonating within their shared home.

In terms of his acceptance of his sexual orientation, Attal’s journey has been marked by openness and bravery. Following his election as a representative for the 10th constituency of Hauts-de-Seine in the National Assembly in 2017, he publicly declared his sexual orientation. His announcement carried a wider message of hope and resilience, especially for young individuals on similar journeys.

How do Gabriel Attal and Stéphane Séjourné balance their careers?

In the complex world of French politics, Gabriel Attal and Stéphane Séjourné stand out not just for their professional achievements but also for the strong bond they maintain. Despite their demanding schedules and extensive travel due to professional commitments, they manage to stay connected, using technology to overcome geographical distances.

Their shared moments in Paris provide a much-needed break from their busy schedules. Whether it’s a night at the cinema, enjoyable dinners with friends, or visits to cultural landmarks, they treasure these moments of quality time in the City of Lights.

For Gabriel, his relationship with Séjourné goes beyond the traditional boundaries of companionship. It serves as a haven of comfort and unwavering support during turbulent times. While acknowledging their occasional differences, Gabriel highlights the deep respect and admiration they have for each other’s views and decisions. Describing Séjourné as his “best friend” and “soulmate,” Gabriel provides a glimpse into a relationship rooted in understanding, respect, and genuine affection.