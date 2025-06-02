FRANK MUTUBILA DELIVERS STIRRING, EMOTIONAL SPEECH AT KAFITA WEDDING





Lusaka… Monday June 2, 2025 – Renowned broadcaster and public figure, Frank Mutubila, moved guests to tears this weekend as he delivered a powerful and deeply personal speech during the wedding ceremony of Bwembya and Dolly, now Mr. and Mrs. Kafita.





Mr. Mutubila, who was invited as the Guest of Honor, described the experience as humbling.



He told attendees that he did not come to speak as a hero, but simply as “Frank Mutubila, the son of a reverend,” a man shaped by both success and failure, who hoped others-especially the young-might learn from his life.





Speaking with raw honesty, Mutubila admitted that he stood not as someone who had conquered marriage, but as someone who had failed at it-more than once.



He recounted his two marriages and the painful lessons they left behind.





He shared that his first marriage took place when he was just 22 years old. Though the couple parted peacefully, he revealed that pain had quietly accompanied that peace.



Their separation, he said, left gaps in his relationship with his son, now turning 50-a man whose early years Mutubila confessed he had missed due to absence.





His second marriage, he explained, had been born out of admiration and glamor but eventually faltered due to emotional disconnect.



He admitted that he had mistakenly believed that provision could replace presence, and that material gifts could fill the emotional void left by neglect.



“I tried to be a good father,” he said, “but in trying, I failed. I believed paying school fees was enough, but I was wrong. So painfully wrong.”





He also addressed his daughter, Bangy, who was present at the event, offering an emotional apology for the “empty chairs” he had left in her life and the moments he had not been there to share.



“You loved me… but I didn’t always love you well,” he said, visibly moved.





Turning to the newlyweds, Mutubila urged them-and all those present-not to repeat his mistakes.



He warned against pride, ego, and the illusion that love can be postponed. He emphasized that true love is rooted not in loud displays, but in loyalty and daily presence.





“Love cannot be postponed,” he stated. “Presence cannot be replaced. And regret, once it settles, stays.”



In a heartfelt appeal to both husband and wife, he reminded them that marriage is not a trophy, nor a performance, but a sacred commitment.





He urged them to be gentle, to speak kindly, to say sorry quickly, and to never go to bed without saying “I love you.”



Throughout the speech, Mutubila stressed that marriage is about teamwork, humility, and intentional love.





He called for husbands to lead with self-control and vision, not ego or anger, and for wives to see submission not as weakness, but as sacred strength.





“Your house is not your kingdom,” he declared, “it is your calling.”



He concluded with a blessing for the couple, praying that their love would be real, their home strong, and their marriage able to outlive pain, pride, and plans.





His final words, spoken with a trembling voice, left a lasting impression: “May God hold you closer than I ever held the ones I loved.”