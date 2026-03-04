Frank Mutubila: Neither Broadcaster nor Journalist- Dr. Field Ruwe   

Frank Mutubila: Neither Broadcaster nor Journalist

By Dr. Field Ruwe



Presenter, Broadcaster, Journalist Defined



I pen this article in my capacity as a media practitioner. I do so to clarify the misconception regarding Frank Mutubila’s role within the media sector. I have noticed with growing concern followers and those who interview him refer to him as a “veteran broadcaster” or “veteran journalist.” He is neither. Mutubila is a self-made presenter. In this article, I elaborate.





In my Media Studies course at California State University, Fresno, we analyzed the communicative skills of Larry King. The aim of the study was to assess the notable accomplishments in the life and persona of an individual who, despite having only a high school diploma, became one of the most celebrated television hosts of the 20th century.





Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, popularly known as Larry King, was neither a broadcaster nor journalist but rather a presenter(host) of radio and television programs. Born in 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, he lost his father at the age of nine to a heart attack. After completing high school, he took a job as a janitor at WAHR radio station in Miami, Florida, to help support his mother.





In 1957, after the disc jockey at the station resigned, King, who frequently boasted to his supervisor of his potential as an outstanding DJ, was given the opportunity to prove his claim. The experiment marked the beginning of King’s illustrious career as the world’s leading television presenter, a consummate interviewer, second only to the British David Frost.





Whenever Mutubila recounts his life story, he takes a page out of King’s playbook. Much like Larry, he too was ten years old when he endured the bereavement of his father, and initiated his career in broadcasting in 1970, equipped solely with a high school diploma, a common happenstance of the time.





Due to the lack of established local institutions for radio and television training, ZBS offered on-air talent that thrived in the absence of tertiary education. The personnel department sought individuals possessing a natural, versatile voice, a good command of the English language, and the good personality of a showman, with creativity being a fundamental requirement.





It can be stated that in the 1970s, almost all “broadcasters” at ZBS (now ZNBC) were self-made presenters who possessed only a high school diploma. At the time of my joining ZBS in 1975, the General Service (English Channel) was headed by Caleb Banda. Staff comprised Saboi Sishimba, Lewis Muliyunda, Mario Malyo, Charles Mando, Mann Sichalwe, Fred Chunga, Kenneth Maduma, Haggai Chisulo, Harold Besa, Mpazi Sinyangwe, Joseph Kuluneta, and Emelda Yumbe.





The television department headed by Ignatius Chileshe included Frank Mutubila, Timmy Mvula, Leornard Kantumoya, Chris Chinonge, Chewe Chiluba, Doreen Mukanzo, Emmanuel Kunda, and yours truly, who transitioned to the television production department from the radio technical department in 1976. A select few underwent a three-month training at the BBC, London, by courtesy of the British Council and returned home with a certificate of attendance. Among those who gained from the BBC courses was Mutubila.





When I first met Mutubila, he was known to have an elitist superiority complex that fueled his work ethic. He spoke with a distinctive and often phony British nasal accent, characterized by the habitual use of the verbal filler “you know, you know,” which became a hallmark of his persona.





For some of us who were acquainted with him by virtue of work, speculated that he embraced a “white” vocal style to project an air of sophistication. Emulating a British accent was, at that time, a psychological and sociological strategy employed by some to appear more “civilized” and “intelligent,” thereby circumventing the biases linked to vernacular English.





Mutubila honed his communication skills by employing his phony British accent, which ultimately secured him the role of presenter of the nightly “Tonight” program on Television Zambia. Over a span of 53 years, despite his apparent compensatory superiority complex, Mutubila has excelled as a presenter with a faux accent in both radio and television, deserving the title of Veteran Presenter, and not Veteran Broadcaster.





My class assignment on Larry King clarified the fundamental definition of the term “presenter.” King frequently asserted that he was not a broadcaster, but rather a presenter, or as he often referred to himself, an infotainer. Throughout his time at CNN, the approach taken by its gatekeepers was designed to create distinct boundaries within the media environment. This initiative was intended to ensure that staff comprehended the significant professional implications of the terms “presenter,” “broadcaster,” and “journalist.”



While “presenter” and “broadcaster” are frequently utilized synonymously, they each embody distinct interpretations of their roles and priorities. A presenter focuses on the delivery aspect. He serves as the “front person” who hosts, conducts interviews, connects segments, and introduces content, all the while engaging the audience and maintaining an effective on-screen presence.





Presenters may be employees or external facilitators who adjust to social contexts, participate in political discussions, manage moral frameworks, or provide entertainment. In my days they included outsiders like Mateo Phiri, Manasseh Phiri, Stanley Makulu, and Dennis Liwewe. They did not require compulsory academic qualifications.





In contrast, a broadcaster is a versatile professional who possesses both technical knowledge and extensive experience within the broadcasting sector. This individual is involved in research, scriptwriting, directing, and presenting content across various mediums such as radio, television, or digital platforms.





To proficiently conduct research and write scripts, along with having the technical abilities needed to operate broadcasting equipment, it is generally necessary to hold a foundational qualification, typically a bachelor’s degree in communication or broadcasting.





In the realm of “journalism,” the notion is perpetually evolving in accordance with its context. This ongoing transformation frequently results in its misuse in favor of alternative media forms. In its non-traditional dimension, journalism includes all media professionals and gifted free-lancers who participate in the gathering, reporting, and sharing of news. Given that it functions beyond the established norms of traditional media, specific qualifications for journalism are not necessary.





Traditional journalism, however, remains a fundamental pillar of the profession. Within its professional framework, it requires a distinct set of educated skills that markedly differ from those needed in broadcasting. Its role is associated with a long-standing ethical tradition of collecting, verifying, and distributing news via platforms such as newspapers and magazines. In Zambia, to secure a position with a newspaper organization, one must possess either a diploma or a bachelor’s degree.





Larry King preferred to be called a presenter or infotainer because he lacked a formal degree in broadcasting. His high school diploma was insufficient. Following his passing in 2021, journalism professionals recognized him as the quintessential American presenter, celebrated for his suspenders, direct questioning style, and over 50,000 interviews. Unless Frank Mutubila has since obtained a degree in broadcasting, his high school certificate denies him the title of Veteran Broadcaster or Veteran Journalist.









Author is a scholar and media practitioner affiliated with Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He holds a Doctorate in Education, MA in World history and BA in mass communication and journalism. A scholar is not merely a writer of academic articles; rather, he is an academic who engages with ontological and epistemological issues, participates in critical thinking, and possesses extensive knowledge in a specific field.