FRANK MUTUBILA WEIGHS-IN ON THE OASIS INTERVENTIONS

He writes…

HAVING observed every major constitutional shift in this country since the 1970s, one truth has remained constant, no amendment endures unless it is rooted in broad national consensus.

It is against this backdrop that the Oasis Forum’s recent interventions must be understood and commended, in the debate surrounding the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 7, the Forum has emerged as one of the few institutions willing to stand on the side of citizens, offering the scrutiny and public engagement that Parliament itself should provide.

What has been most unsettling, after more than fifty years of watching constitutional processes rise and fall, is the deafening silence from our Members of Parliament. Bill 7 carries profound implications for governance and the balance of power, yet those elected to speak for the people appear reluctant to question its provisions. If the allegations of financial inducements are true, they may explain both the quiet posture of MPs and the confidence within the ruling UPND that the bill will pass once it is brought before the House.

This pattern is not new, over the decades I have seen moments when Parliament defended democratic principles with courage, and moments when personal interest overshadowed public duty. Today only a small number of MPs still show the moral fortitude required to protect our democratic space, the rest appear content to drift with the political tide, even when the stakes involve the constitutional framework of the Republic.

Civil society voices are now urging the Oasis Forum to go further, calling for a public social contract that would compel MPs to declare their positions on Bill 7. Such openness is essential, it would help Zambians distinguish leaders who stand for the people from those driven by self preservation. This call for transparency extends even to some individuals seeking the presidency, whose conduct has raised doubts about their ability to place national interests above personal ambition.

After half a century of witnessing constitutional experiments, one lesson remains clear, constitutions that lack consensus do not endure, they divide, they weaken trust, and they undermine stability. Zambia cannot afford another divisive process, Bill 7 requires a genuine, inclusive, consensus oriented approach, one that respects the will of the people and the hard earned lessons of our constitutional past.

