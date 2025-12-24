FRANK MUTUBILA WEIGHS-IN ON THE OPPOSITION CHALLENGES



He writes….



The recent revelation by Socialist Party President Fred M’membe, that the opposition failed to unite behind a single candidate for the Chawama by-election, is a reminder of the challenges facing our opposition. As we look toward the 2026 Presidential and General Elections, it is clear that diversity of thought is vital, yet unity and cooperation are equally important. The enactment of the controversial Bill 7 should have been a rallying point for opposition unity.





For a healthy democracy, all political groups, whether WOZA, TONSE, UKA, or others, must engage in genuine collaboration. This spirit of unity must extend to all parties, recognizing that a strong opposition is crucial for good governance. It ensures accountability, provides checks and balances, and strengthens democracy.





It is important for the ruling party to understand that a vibrant opposition is not a threat but a vital part of a well functioning democracy. When the opposition is strong, the government is encouraged to be more accountable and transparent.





Leaders like Chishala Kateka, Fred M’membe, SG Muhabi Lungu, Makebi Zulu, Brian Mundubile, and many others have shown a commitment to unity and dialogue. Their efforts are key to building a more cohesive political landscape.





Please note that I am not aligned with any political party. My perspective is that a strong and united opposition is essential for a healthy democracy. This balance ensures that governance remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to all citizens.



Talk with Frank