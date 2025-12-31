FRANK MUTUBILA’S END OF YEAR MESSAGE



Today, on the eve of 2026, I clock 55 years in the media. It has been a long and exciting journey, one that has allowed me to serve my country and seven Presidents. It has been an honour to know these Presidents up close and personal and to witness leadership from different perspectives.





I experienced President Kaunda and his wisdom of One Zambia One Nation. I witnessed President Chiluba and his wit and the advent of multiparty democracy. I saw President Levy Mwanawasa and his genuine fight against corruption. I observed President Rupiah Banda and a period of strong economic activity. I covered President Michael Sata and his shrewdness and the push for increased infrastructure development. I saw under President Edgar Lungu the irritating tendencies of carderism and massive infrastructure development. I now witness President Hakainde Hichilema’s efforts to economic growth and the controversy surrounding Bill 7. Through all this, I have seen many facets of leadership.





Yet in all these years, the fortunes of ordinary citizens have not improved significantly. With all its natural resources, Zambia should be heaven on earth, but it often feels like that promise is reserved mainly for foreign investors. Watching the majority of Zambians stand on the sidelines as their wealth is taken away in broad daylight, sometimes aided by our own leaders, it deeply breaks me. There have been moments when I have felt angry and hopeless.





Over the years, I have seen many of my broadcasting colleagues, voices that were louder and braver than mine, pass on, among them Charles Muyamwa, Charles Mando and recently Kenneth Maduma. At times I have felt alone, yet their spirits have urged me to continue. Like Jonnie Walker, I have walked on, and with God on my side I will continue walking, hopeful that one day I will see a better Zambia, a land of milk and honey, a true reflection of Kaunda’s One Zambia One Nation.





I thank you all for being part of my 55 year journey. It has been a stressful and often thankless service, yet a deeply fulfilling one, rooted in lifting the voices of the people. As I celebrate 55 years in the media today, the 31st of December, I would like to sincerely thank all the stations I have been associated with, ZNBC, BBC, Radio Deutsche Welle, Five FM, Radio Phoenix, Diamond TV, Prime TV and Capital FM and Daily Mail. I thank the listeners and viewers, readers, my family, especially my children, and all those who have been my sources of research. I extend special gratitude to my guests, without whom many programmes would not have been as rich. I thank my sister Daisy, who always wipes my tears when the going gets tough, as it has recently.





I thank the PF government for my diplomatic posting to Italy. I thank President Hakainde Hichilema for honouring me with the Zambia Insignia of Meritorious Achievement. I thank MISA for the honour of All Time Broadcaster. I thank Charles Muyamwa who trusted and employed me fifty five years ago. I thank Trinity Church and Miracle Life for their prayers. Above all, I thank God, my everything.





As the year ends and a new one dawns, I come before you, dear Heavenly Father, with a heart full of gratitude and anticipation. I thank you for carrying me through the years, for the lessons learned, the challenges overcome and the blessings received. Every moment of this journey has been a testimony of your faithfulness.





Tomorrow is a new day and a new year, a year of general and presidential elections. It is an opportunity to elect leaders not only to govern us but to legislate laws that ensure our wellbeing. When we look back at the performance of many Members of Parliament, it is clear that the majority have not represented our aspirations but their own pockets. Your word says we shall know them by their fruits, and indeed we know them.





The time has come to identify morally upright men and women who truly represent the people. It is our prayer that we shall emerge with a government that devises and implements policies that deliver development and improve the living conditions of the majority. We pray for a caring government, a united government, a government that truly upholds the principle of One Zambia One Nation. Thank you for being part of my journey and God bless

Zambia.



