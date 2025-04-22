FRATERNITY WELCOMES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SUPPORT FOR MEDIA SELF REGULATION



Lusaka, April 21- The Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) acknowledges and welcomes a statement by Republican President His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema who says he is totally and unequivocally opposed to the obnoxious Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill.



We commend the Head of State for swiftly weighing in and stating a very clear Government position that we believe brings finality to the media regulation debate.



As MSCZ, we remain committed to the promotion of ethical and professional journalism in Zambia. To this effect, we wish to mention that hundreds of journalists across the country as well as media houses, are currently subscribed to a professional Code of Ethics.



Furthermore, a self regulatory mechanism is fully operational with the Media Ethics and Complaints Committee comprising eminent professionals headed by Legal Counsel Sam Mujuda, currently ajudicating on public complaints against any media misconduct.



We wish to assure the Government and President Hichilema in particular, of our utmost and unwavering commitment to the promotion of the highest standard and ethical journalism in Zambia.



We also salute all media houses, private journalists, media associations and stakeholders who joined us expressing concern over the said bill and acted swiftly to draw the President’s attention on the matter.



Issued by:

Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia Chairperson

Kennedy Mambwe



ZR