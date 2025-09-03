Fraudulent Eswatini ID tied to murder-accused tycoon Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala





Controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s legal troubles deepened today, Tuesday after prosecutors revealed he was linked to a fraudulent Eswatini identity card.





The revelation came during his bail hearing at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court, where state prosecutor Elize le Roux argued Matlala poses a significant flight risk.





Investigators allege Matlala used the fake ID, registered under the name Vusimuzi Dlamini, to potentially cross borders undetected.





Eswatini authorities have confirmed an investigation into how the document was issued, with Home Affairs records listing Matlala as the son of a Motshane resident who denies knowing him.





Matlala, a wealthy businessman with a history of government tenders, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and money laundering. He is accused of orchestrating a 2023 assassination attempt on his ex-partner, actress Tebogo Thobejane, in Sandton, a shooting that left Thobejane injured and a companion paralyzed.





The controversial businessman, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru’s C-Max prison after authorities recently found a mobile phone in his cell.





His bail hearing has been postponed to September 8, while investigations into his alleged criminal network continue in both South Africa and Eswatini.