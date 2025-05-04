F!RE INCIDENT CLAIMS L!VES OF THREE JUVENILES IN KABANANA COMPOUND



Lusaka, Saturday,May 03, 2025



Emmasdale Police Station, through Chipwalu Police Post, received a report of a tragic fïre incident yesterday , May 02,2025, at approximately 2130 hours. The report was made by Mr. Emmanuel Phiri, aged 34, of Kabanana Compound, Two Ngwee area, whose house was gutt£d by firë resulting in the d£ath of his three children.



According to Mr. Phiri, he left his home around 1800 hours to pick up his wife from Chazanga Compound, leaving behind his three childr£n in the house. While at Chalo Banthu in Chazanga, he received a distr£ss call from a neighbour alerting him that his house was on fir£.



He rushed back and confirmed the unfortunate news upon arrival.



Members of the public were found attempting to extinguish the fire and rescue the childr£n. Despite their efforts, the fire was only quenched after it had completely consumed the house and its contents.



Tragically, the b0dies of three juvenile vïctims were later recovered from the debris.



The deceased have been identified as:



M’J Nathan Phiri, aged 7

M’J Emmanuel Phiri Jr., aged 4

M’J Subilo Phiri, aged 2

All three sustained fatal burñs. The cause of the fire is yet to be established, and investigations have since been instituted.



Police visited the scene and confirmed the report. The value of the property destroyed has not yet been determined.



The bødies of the dec£ased have been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) M0rtuary awaiting post-mortem examination.



The Zambia Police Service expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this tragic time. We urge members of the public to continue exercising caution and ensure fire safety in their homes.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER