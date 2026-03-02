FRED MEMBE ARRESTED OVER VIDEO ALLEGING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INVOLVEMENT IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY

MEMBE ARRESTED OVER VIDEO ALLEGING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INVOLVEMENT IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Socialist Party President Fred Membe has been arrested after being questioned at Force Headquarters over a viral video in which he allegedly made claims concerning President Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in the prolonged delay of former President Edgar Lungu’s burial.
Dr. Membe, while appearing on a radio programme on Kwithu FM, attributed the nearly nine-month delay in former President Lungu’s burial to President Hichilema, insisting that the Head of State holds the authority to end the burial dispute.
Party spokesperson Brian Hapunda confirmed the development, stressing that Dr. Membe appeared before the Cyber Crimes Unit following a police summons linked to the video, in which he allegedly claimed that Mr. Lungu had not been buried because President Hichilema allegedly wanted his body.
Mr. Hapunda stressed that after questioning at Force Headquarters, Dr. Membe and his legal team were directed to Chilenje Police Station, where a warn-and-caution statement was recorded and a formal arrest was made.
Police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.-SunFmTvNews
This is complete madness by the dictator, even by his own very low standards. His insistence on accessing the dead body is the reason our beloved ECL is not yet buried. If only he were as good doing his job as he is arresting critics. What a pathetic little psychopath.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
#MUNYAULE DEALER WA GOLD.
This is a wandafu opportunity for Membe to prove his allegation that HH wants the dead body for rituals. In a court of law. Not at a radio station.
We all look forward to learning about the witchcraft activities (if any) of our president.