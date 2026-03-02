FRED MEMBE ARRESTED OVER VIDEO ALLEGING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INVOLVEMENT IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY

MEMBE ARRESTED OVER VIDEO ALLEGING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INVOLVEMENT IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Socialist Party President Fred Membe has been arrested after being questioned at Force Headquarters over a viral video in which he allegedly made claims concerning President Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in the prolonged delay of former President Edgar Lungu’s burial.

Dr. Membe, while appearing on a radio programme on Kwithu FM, attributed the nearly nine-month delay in former President Lungu’s burial to President Hichilema, insisting that the Head of State holds the authority to end the burial dispute.

Party spokesperson Brian Hapunda confirmed the development, stressing that Dr. Membe appeared before the Cyber Crimes Unit following a police summons linked to the video, in which he allegedly claimed that Mr. Lungu had not been buried because President Hichilema allegedly wanted his body.

Mr. Hapunda stressed that after questioning at Force Headquarters, Dr. Membe and his legal team were directed to Chilenje Police Station, where a warn-and-caution statement was recorded and a formal arrest was made.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.-SunFmTvNews