FRED M’MEMBE ATTRIBUTES CHINGOLA VIOLENCE TO GROWING PUBLIC FRUSTRATION





Opposition Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has attributed last Saturday’s incident on the Copperbelt where President Hakainde Hichilema was rushed to safety after being pelted with stones to growing public frustration.





Speaking when he featured on Tuesday`s edition of Let The People talk on Phoenix FM, Dr. M’membe said government’s failure to fulfill its political commitments has intensified public discontent, particularly among young people who he noted are eager for change and feel their expectations have been overlooked.





Dr. M’membe has described the attack as a reflection of deeper social and political grievances rather than an isolated act of violence.





He has since urged all stakeholders to focus on addressing the root causes of such unrest instead of limiting their response to condemnation, warning that continued neglect of public frustrations could fuel further violence.





Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has observed that divisions within the opposition continue to work to President Hichilema’s advantage, citing the resignation of former Party Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda and the National Congress Party’s withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance as examples of what he described as “orchestrated moves” by the ruling party to sow confusion within opposition ranks.





But UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has dismissed Dr. M’membe’s remarks as baseless, arguing that government has continued to prioritize the welfare of young people through initiatives such as the recruitment of teachers, health workers and the revival of mining operations.