FRED M’MEMBE CALLS FOR RENEWED COMMITMENT TO HUMANISM

M’MEMBE CALLS FOR RENEWED COMMITMENT TO HUMANISM



Lusaka… Monday April 28, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says Zambia must recommit itself to the ideals of the late founding father, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, if the nation is to build a just, equitable society.



In a statement commemorating Kenneth Kaunda Day, Dr M’membe described the former President as a towering figure of African liberation, whose sacrifices and values still resonate today.







“Today, we gather our hearts and voices to celebrate the life, legacy, and immense contribution of our founding President, Comrade Dr Kenneth David Kaunda — a true giant of African liberation, a tireless patriot, and a man of profound compassion and unwavering principle,” Dr M’membe said.



He stated that Dr Kaunda’s life was inseparable from the history of Zambia itself, noting that his leadership during the independence struggle laid the foundations for the freedoms Zambians enjoy today.



“He faced oppression, colonial injustice, and adversity with courage and an unyielding commitment to the ideals of unity, peace, and self-determination,” he said.



Dr M’membe praised Kaunda for turning Zambia into a sanctuary for liberation movements across southern Africa, offering support to freedom fighters from South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.



“Under his stewardship, Zambia became a frontline state in the fight against apartheid, colonialism, and racial injustice. He opened our doors, our homes, and our hearts to those still yearning for freedom,” he said.



Highlighting Kaunda’s philosophy of humanism, M’membe said the late leader placed the well-being of ordinary people at the heart of governance.



“He believed that no man or woman should be left behind, that a nation must care for its weakest, and that justice must be the cornerstone of political life,” he said. “These values remain central to our struggle today for a more just, equitable, and socialist Zambia.”



Dr M’membe urged Zambians not only to celebrate Kaunda’s life but also to renew their commitment to the values he stood for.



“His spirit continues to inspire all of us to work tirelessly for a Zambia and an Africa where peace, justice, unity, and dignity reign,” he said.



“On behalf of the Socialist Party, I express our deepest gratitude for Comrade Kaunda’s lifetime of service and sacrifice. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his example continue to light our path forward.”



He ended with a rallying call: “Long live the spirit of Comrade KK. Long live the struggle for justice, peace, and human dignity. Happy Kenneth Kaunda Day!”