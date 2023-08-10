Fred M’membe Feasts On Dirty Politics- He Lacks Political Sight In Terms Of Policy Analysis Which Responds To The Needs Of Voters ; He Is A Clear Copy Cut Of PFKind Of Politics- Mark Simuuwe

By Mark Simuuwe

FRED M’MEMBE FEASTS ON DIRTY POLITICS- HE LACKS POLITICAL SIGHT IN TERMS OF POLICY ANALYSIS WHICH RESPONDS TO THE NEEDS OF VOTERS ; HE IS A CLEAR COPY CUT OF PF KIND OF POLITICS.

Claims by PF ( and Socialist Party) , and Former Divisive Post Newspaper managing Editor Fred M’membe that Lusaka Province has rejected an anniversary commemoration are unfounded .

Fred’s political reasoning is lopsided and he does not seem to understand what voters are looking for in every political space .

Since Fred came under the tutorage of the PF , some of us who have been in political debates long enough in analyzing the 21st Century policy matters should remind him that the propaganda write up circulating on social media can’t win support. He needs to organize and package his message in a pursuasive manner by challenging and confrontating the New Dawn Government policies in education, health , inflation, economic policies, CDF , social justice etc. as this is what responds to societal needs .

Voters don’t eat malice and propaganda.

Right now , I cannot see any thing to write home about in terms Fred creating checks and balances based on the government policies and alternative progressive leadership in him.

Clearly, Fred has never had direction politically just as I have indicated before.

Most of the time , he is politicking through propaganda and malice ; exactly the PF type of politics.

Like I have said before , Fred is a master of confusion , division and ethnic hegemony. He feasts on dirty politics and propaganda that never responds to the needs of society nor bring food on the table to a hungry citizen .

Clearly, Fred is another clear PF copy cut in terms of baseless political propaganda. No doubt !

Exactly the way he used to run the post newspaper . He is a person who enjoys confusion , malice , division and lacks content.

It is this confusion which made the PF get rid of him under ECL.

What he does not realize is that UPND is more experienced in the opposition and that the party has been in the opposition politics and have been there long enough than any purported opposition PF/ Socialist party .

M’membe and his PF were given time to run the country; M’membe who dearly controlled PF communication confusion and propaganda when PF ascended to power introduced war against the media in Zambia and sow a seed of tribalism , division , hate speech and ethnic hegemony.

I recall that UNZA Radio at that time suffered the worst humiliation because of my presence . HH himself went through a lot of persecution and that made M’membe happy in his Post newspaper editorials and articles.

Fred is one of the people behind PF propaganda and political approach to the kind of leadership we saw when PF ascended to power .

The Post Newspaper led a lawless life under Fred and was dealt with by ECL accordingly.

Today, he wants to claim that his loyalists are feeding him with information that Lusaka province has refused to celebrate failure .

It is clear that Fred understands less about the politics of today and has misleading information about the UPND .

Just his write up on propaganda in itself speaks volumes about his hate , divisive mentality , and myopic political approach .

Fred should be reminded that UPND created checks and balances by confronting PF policies such as ban on imported cooking oil , bad laws enactment , abuse of fundamental rights and freedoms , break down in the rule of law , policy inconsistency , carderism, mining policies, CDF implementation policies, removal of meal allowances , education policies on taking education as a cost and not an investment , and later on provided alternatives which today we call free education, increased CDF , decentralization, debt restructuring , inflation reduction, GDP, reinstatement of meal allowances, reopening of Indeni Refinery , bringing investment to $3.8 million in less than a year , focus on manufacturing fertilizer from within Zambia in order to address the mealie meal prices ; these are the issues and not the mediocre write ups we are seeing from him about hate and division .

I doubt that Fred understands that this is what brought UPND into power .

The street politics which brought PF and the Post Newspaper by way of using “dununa reverse “ songs taught Zambians bitter lessons to never again focus on tribalism , hate speech , mediocrity and street debates at the expense of their lives , that they will always vote for people based on issues not mediocrity.

The mediocrity we saw of more “money in your pockets” and singing songs as a campaign message taught Zambians a lesson. Most of these songs such as “Don’t Kubeba “ were not tied to policy but mere propaganda , were so costly on citizens to say .

Unfortunately, Fred’s line of thinking is just the same as the PF used; where you demean , divide, and defame people as a way of campaigning.

It can’t work in the modern day politics. Fred has nothing to offer and his political journey end will be a painful one . He will appear in the Guinness book as a time waster who feats on dirty politics , division, hate and propaganda.

He has now graduated to causing tension internationally through his public display of anti west crusade which will one day end in tears .

You cannot be preaching hate as a way of making yourself known instead of unifying the world and promoting decent diplomatic dialogue . Those are old politics practiced during the Hitler times .

If he thinks he has support , when in actual sense he is feasting on his PF friends who , all of them put together lost the 2021 elections, let him wait and see .

What Fred can’t see is that while some UPND members may complain of individual interests , they will not leave the UPND unless Fred gives them serious bribes which PF also tried to do but failed , got some weak souls but soon lost elections badly ; the bribes meant that PF was lying to itself on popularity.

I end here for now ! I hope Fred has ears to hear .