FRED M’MEMBE TO ESCORT ARCHBISHOP BANDA TO DEC ON  MONDAY 

M’MEMBE TO ESCORT ARCHBISHOP BANDA TO DEC, MONDAY



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has announced he will escort Archbishop Alick Banda to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Monday.





Dr M’membe explained that he will do so because he is a Member of the Catholic Men’s League, St Peter’s Parish, Garden Compound, Lusaka.





“We will accompany our Shepherd to Hakainde Hichilema’s Calvary and help him carry his cross. He will carry Hichilema’s cross alone,” he declared.





Dr M’membe questioned why, if every time Hichilema was summoned to appear before law enforcement agencies he was accompanied by huge numbers of UPND cadres, His Grace should not be accompanied by his flock.





“It is said that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. This means that rules, treatment, or benefits should apply equally to everyone, regardless of gender or individual differences, and is often used to call out hypocrisy or double standards, suggesting that fairness should be universal. The phrase comes from an older version, ‘what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,’ highlighting that if a certain treatment (like being served the same sauce) is acceptable for one, it must be for the other (male/female),” he elaborated.





Dr M’membe argued that what used to happen to UPND must also happen to others now.



“Haven’t these people heard of ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’? The core ‘do unto others’ verse, also known as the Golden Rule, is found in Matthew 7:12: ‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.’ A similar teaching is in Luke 6:31: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you.’ Both emphasise treating people with the same kindness and respect you desire for yourself, forming the basis of ethical conduct in Christianity,” he explained.





“Matthew 7:12: ‘In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.’

Luke 6:31: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you,’ he quoted.





Dr M’membe emphasised that the principle encourages empathy, kindness, and reciprocity, guiding believers to act in ways that benefit others as they would wish to be treated.





He criticised Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda for referring to the Archbishop’s flock as “cadres,” calling it an insult.



“When did the faithful become cadres?” he asked.





Dr M’membe, therefore, issued a clarion call to all Catholics and Zambians of goodwill to turn out in huge numbers and accompany the Archbishop to the Drug Enforcement Commission.





“Come in your various Catholic lay groups’ uniforms. Come rain, come sunshine we will be there!” he urged.