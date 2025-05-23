FRED M’MEMBE  USES ECONOMY TO TRAVEL TO VENEZUELA….contrary to propaganda that he used business class, confirms Dr Musumali

SP LEADER USES ECONOMY TO TRAVEL TO VENEZUELA



….contrary to propaganda that he used business class, confirms Dr Musumali





Lusaka… Thursday May 22, 2025 — The opposition Socialist Party (SP) has refuted claims that its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, has used business class traveling to Venezuela.





Earlier today, Dr. M’membe announced that he was en route to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where he has been invited to serve as an observer in the upcoming parliamentary and governorship elections scheduled for Sunday.





Malicious reports indicate that Dr. M’membe, Zambia’s Socialist Party leader, was spotted boarding a business class flight to Dubai.



But SP General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali says to the contrary, Dr. M’membe used economy class.





Dr. Musumali said the people should treat that news as fåke and propåganda.



“The news that our President used business class is being championed by those who don’t mean well for our party and the country. Evidence is there that comrade M’membe used economy class. And for someone to sit and generate that misinformation puzzles us when there is enough evidence that comrade M’membe bought economy class ticket. That is propaganda aimed at disregarding our President,” he said.





“When you see such fabrications, just know that they are scared of comrade M’membe as the incoming Republican President and that is why they want to drag him into the mad. Let them just concentrate on improving the lives of our people and not engage in such misinformation.”





Dr. Musumali further said the people of Zambia are not interested in such propaganda as they are focused on seeing change in the country.