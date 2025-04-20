FRED M’MEMBE’S PARTY WANTS ONE STRONG OPPOSITION TO FACE HICHILEMA

M’MEMBE’S PARTY WANTS ONE STRONG OPPOSITION TO FACE HICHILEMA

…Writes To UKA



As we reported yesterday there are serious maneuvers to have one strong opposition face Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 elections.



Hichilema the incumbent President of Zambia has vowed to remain in office saying the opposition has to be strong to get him out the seat.



He says we mean Hichilema cannot easily be pushed out having spent all the years in opposition. He had five unsuccessful attempts at the presidency. He adds that his party UPND suffered the most brutality under the PF.



It looks Hichilema would use all tricks which he calls imingalato to remain on the seat where he says he has put African glue.



It seems this message is now sinking in the opposition. It is now dawning that they equally need to leave no room but face Hichilema as one strong opposition.



Fred M’membe who heads the opposition Socialist Party which is a Socialist by ideology is going to bed with the capitalists in order to have one strong opposition.



His Close Ally Cosmas Musumali who is the Socialist Party Secretary General has written to another three member opposition grouping, United Kwacha Alliance for a collaboration.



Dr Musumali in his letter seen by Zambian Eye says the Socialist Party is ready to meet the UKA leadership at the earliest convenient time.



UKA comprises of basically Hary Kalaba a former Minister under PF who heads an opposition party called Citizens First, Sakwiba Sikota who leads a little known political party called United Liberal Party which he formed after breaking away from UPND in 2006 and other small individually political parties.



This development comes two days after the Edgar Lungu opposition grouping Tonse Alliance disclosed that Dr M’membe and his Socialist Party had applied to join the Alliance.



Insiders say Dr M’membe a Veteran Journalist turned politician has seen it through that a fragmented opposition cannot face Hichilema.



You have a very strong and brave President, Hichilema told his Supporters recently when he visited the party offices. He assured them that the party would continue but urged them to start mobilizing ahead of 2026 elections.



Lungu Zambia’s sixth president says he would work and ensure that the opposition come together and wins 2026 elections.



What remains to be seen is whether they would agree on who heads the opposition with Lungu having been barred by Constitutional Court to contest any future elections.



Here is what Fred M’membe wrote about the opposition uniting;



LET’S UNITE AND DEFEAT THIS CRUEL REGIME



The unity of our diverse political and civic organisations and the unity of our people – these are the basic guarantees of the sure triumph of our struggle against this tyrannical, cruel, corrupt, divisive regime of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.



It is only through the unity of our political and civic organisations that the unity of the whole nation can be achieved, and it is only through the unity of the whole nation that the many challenges facing our people can be overcome.



It is imperative to overcome anything that impairs this unity.



Let’s unite and defeat this cruel regime.

If we unite and work hard, the masses of our people will soon rise like a mighty storm, a force so swift that no power will be able to hold it back.

Let’s be courageous, dare to struggle, and defy difficulties. Every night has its morning.



It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes.

Historically, all tyrannical forces on the verge of extinction invariably conduct a last desperate struggle against the forces of progress, and some progressive people are apt to be deluded for a time by this phenomenon of outward strength but inner weakness failing to grasp the essential fact that tyranny is nearing extinction while they themselves are approaching victory.



Zambia’s problems are complicated, and our brains must also be a little complicated. If they resort to violence, they start fighting, we fight back, fight to win peace. If anyone attacks us and if the conditions are favourable, we should certainly act in self-defense. We must never be cowed by the bluster of these tyrants, cruel, and violent elements.



As far as our own desire is concerned, we do not want violence; we do not want to fight even for a single moment. However, if circumstances force us to defend ourselves, we should defend ourselves to the finish.



We are for peace. But so long as this tyrannical regime refuses to give up its arrogant, unreasonable, and intolerant attitude and its scheme of violence, the only course for us is to defend ourselves. Not that we are violent.



We should rid our ranks of all impotent thinking. All views that overestimate the strength of this tyrannical regime and underestimate the strength of the people are wrong.



We shouldn’t pin our hopes for victory in next year’s elections on the “sensibleness” of this tyrannical regime. We will only win by strengthening our unity and persevering in our struggles.



In short, we must be prepared. Being prepared, we shall be able to deal properly with all kinds of complicated situations.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party.



Zambian Eye. 19th April 2025