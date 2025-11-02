FRED M’MEMBE’S POLITICAL FORTUNES CRUMBLE



By George Mumba



Just a short while ago, we reported that a political tsunami was looming—one that would likely isolate Dr. Fred M’membe and derail his ambitions to lead the emerging United Opposition Front, spearheaded by George Chilumanda and Muhabi Lungu, both founders of the Zambia We Want Party.





Now, fresh developments suggest that M’membe’s political woes are deepening. Reliable sources within the Socialist Party (SP) have revealed that internal cracks are widening, with Kelvin Kaunda openly declaring his intention to challenge M’membe for the party presidency and become the SP’s 2026 presidential candidate.





From a democratic standpoint, this development could be viewed as a healthy competition within the SP. However, it also raises critical questions about the confidence the party’s structures have in M’membe’s leadership. Insiders describe him as increasingly authoritarian—a leader intolerant of dissent and resistant to alternative views.

.





For someone who has often positioned himself as a political kingmaker, many expected M’membe to embody the democratic values he so often champions in his public discourse. Instead, his inability to accommodate differing opinions appears to be eroding his standing both within and outside the SP.





A key pitfall in M’membe’s leadership, observers note, is his failure to integrate defectors who bring new ideas and perspectives. Notable figures such as Frank Bwalya and Antonio Mwanza are among those who have struggled to work with him. Within the SP, M’membe is said to favour loyalists who act as “yes-men,” much like what insiders describe as the situation at The Mast newspaper, which he owns and influences heavily.





As the 2026 elections draw closer, the once formidable image of Fred M’membe as a unifying opposition voice appears to be fading fast. Whether he can rebuild trust within his party and among potential allies remains an open question—but for now, his political fortunes seem to be in free fall.