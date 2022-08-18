SP VOWS TO SUPPORT BONANZA, THE BULLDOZER IN THE FORTHCOMING BY ELECTIONS

….as party President Dr Fred M’membe laments that the duo was unfairly treated

Lusaka…. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Yes, we would have loved to have a seat in Kabushi or Kwacha, but not at the expense of Justice, Dr Fred M’membe has said.

Leader of the Socialist Party (SP) has announced that the SP will not file in a candidate for the mentioned constituencies in the forthcoming by elections.



Dr M’membe lamented that the treatment Hon. Bowman Lusambo and Hon Joseph Malanji have been subjected to is unjust.

He warned that the country is not going to be a good place to live in for any of the citizens “if its not a good place for all of us to live in.”

The opposition leader made an assurance that the SP structures in both Constituencies will be mobilized to support the duo.

“Noble sentiments are worthless if they are not inspired by correct ideas, selfless ideas, just ideas and humane ideas. This country if not going to be a good place to live in for any of us if its not a good place for all us to live in,” he said.

“Our party believes in justice, equity and peace. We have principles anchored on honesty, humility and solidarity. Based of these values, based on these ideas, the central committee of our party, this morning took a decision to act in solidarity with Hon Joseph Malanji and Honourable Bowman Lusambo.”



Dr M’membe, like many other well meaning Zambians, frowned at the ruling the Constitutional Court made in the case of Hon Mallanji.

“We feel Hon Malanji has not been treated fairly. The decision of the Constitutional Court, we don’t agree with it. And we are not the only ones. The judge of that Court also disagrees with it. It is an unfair decision, it is an unjust decision, it is a decision that is not humane,” he reiterated.



“We are not vultures. We believe in acting in solidarity with those who have been unfairly treated. Those who have been unjustly treated. And in accordance, our party has decided not to filled a candidate in Kwacha, but to support Hon Malanji in his quest to regain, to reclaim his seat.”



He said the decision to support the duo is not taken out of a tactical political move but it is a decision that is anchored on SP principles.

“Those who are Christians will agree with us that to be like Christ is what Christianity is about. And we ask ourselves, what would Christ do in this situation? Would he wash his hands and say crucify Malanji?



“Similarly, we have looked at the situation of Hon Lusambo in Kabushi. And we feel there has been an attempt to squeeze Hon Lusambo at any cost and in every aspect of his life. There must be justice. And justice without compassion is not justice, its barbarism.”

He said he is aware of the attempts to stop Hon Lusambo from contesting.



“Again, some will say stone him, finish him off. What would Christ say in this situation? Stone Hon Lusambo to death? You remember the story of that woman that they wanted to stone to death. What did Christ say?



“Similarly, or equally, we will not filled a candidate in Kabushi. We will support the candidature of Hon Lusambo. Again we know there are attempts to ensure that he like Hon Malanji should not contest these elections.”



The opposition leader said there is information that both Hon Malanji and Hon Lusambo are likely to be charged with unbailable offenses.

He said the offenses include theft of motor vehicle, murder “and so on so that they do not contest or recontest these seats.”

Meanwhile, the Dr M’membe has stated that the support the SP will give to the duo does NOT mean that the party is in an alliance with the PF.



“Again, this is injustice that we do not support and we will not wash our hands and say finish them off. This does not mean and I emphasize….it does not mean that we are in an alliance with the PF. We are simply supporting individuals who we feel they have been unfairly treated and they deserve our support,” he said.

“And they deserve the support of all those who believe in fairness. Yes it would benefit our party to have a seat in Kwacha or Kabushi, but not at the expense of Justice… Our support for Hon Malanji and Hon Lusambo is unconditional.”