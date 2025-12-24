Fred M’membe’s sponsored  17 Medical doctors graduating today in Caracas, Venezuela

On behalf of the Socialist Party and on my own behalf, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to our 17 Medical doctors graduating today in Caracas, Venezuela. Your achievement is historic, inspiring, and deeply meaningful to our struggle for a just and humane society.





Your journey has been one of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment to serve humanity. By choosing the path of medicine, you have chosen a life of service to the people—especially the poor, the vulnerable, and the forgotten. This is the very essence of our socialist values.





As a party, we are immensely proud that we invested in your education because we believe that healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right. Your graduation today is not only a personal victory, but a victory for the people of Zambia and all those who yearn for a people-centered healthcare system.





We are confident that the knowledge, skills, and revolutionary spirit you have acquired in Venezuela will be placed at the service of our people. Go forth and heal, with compassion, humility, and a deep sense of social responsibility.





Let your work reflect the values of solidarity, equality, and dignity for all.



Once again, congratulations, Comrades. History will remember you as part of a generation that chose to serve the people.



Fred M’membe

Socialist Party President