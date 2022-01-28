FREE EDUCATION AND CDF-GOVERNING THROUGH LIES

BY HON. MUNIR ZULU

Nalandila kalata

I have received alot of phone calls and messages from the good people of lumezi District asking me how they can access the educational bursary.

The council secretary together with the council chairman equally phoned to ask on the modalities that are being used because alot of universities are asking us to sign memorandum of understanding so that students of lumezi don’t miss out on being college or university students.

I have told my colleagues i.e council secretary and council chairman that I won’t sign any MOU without funds being in the accounts of our CDF.

The government has been announcing figures that they have released for bursary and when infact no money has been deposited into any constituency office or maybe as you like council account.

The New dawn Government promised that even loans will be accessed through the CDF when no law provides for such! Now they have removed the loan component from CDF and allowed us to give grants, as much as they have allowed the CDF to issue out grants no money has been released from the K25.7M.

What the new dawn has successfully done is to hype or excite the aspirations of the citizens with pronouncements and do the opposite in reality.

Its the reason some of us have gone to look for solutions from outside because internally we are joking, If I have to sponsor a child I will do it not because I won but we must be a society that is addressing the challenges our people are facing, Yes they announced that K198 million was released but in whose account is it?

We have a big problem ahead of us but let us brace ourselves for worse.

No one told us that the CDF will be disbursed monthly or quarterly but the budget was yearly, as I consume the pain of failing to answer certain answers on behalf of government let me mention to those in authority that the time of telling lies to the voters is long gone.