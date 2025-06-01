Free Education in Zambia: A Promise Rushed, But Quality Sacrificed?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The UPND government’s decision to introduce free education across Zambia was a landmark move, fulfilling a long-standing promise to eliminate financial barriers and make education accessible to all. The nation greeted this policy with celebration and hope, envisioning a future where every Zambian child could access both primary and secondary education without financial hardship. But now, as the initial excitement fades, troubling signs are emerging. Across Zambia, parents, teachers, and educational experts are sounding the alarm on the harsh realities of this ambitious initiative. Overcrowded classrooms, severe understaffing, and critical resource shortages are threatening to turn the promise of free education into a hollow dream.





The pressing question is: was Zambia truly prepared for this policy? Or did the government rush this initiative, sacrificing quality in its zeal to fulfill a campaign promise? In the haste to deliver, the lack of critical planning has placed an immense burden on schools already strained by limited resources, ultimately jeopardizing the future of the very pupils this initiative was designed to help.





Overcrowded Classrooms and Insufficient Resources



Overcrowded classrooms are perhaps the clearest symptom of a system pushed beyond its limits. With the removal of fees, enrollment numbers have skyrocketed at both primary and secondary levels, pushing classrooms to a breaking point. Many teachers now face the nearly impossible task of managing classes of over 70 pupils—numbers that make effective teaching nearly unattainable. Physical space and resources are stretched so thin that pupils often sit on the floor or share scarce learning materials, reducing their ability to learn in comfort or with focus.





This overcrowding erodes any chance of providing individualized attention, especially crucial for primary pupils who need foundational support and secondary pupils who require subject-specific guidance. The overcrowded conditions make it nearly impossible for teachers to cater to the varying developmental needs of their pupils, leaving many young learners to fall behind at critical stages of their education.





Severe Teacher Shortages and Burnout



The surge in pupil enrollment has left teachers overwhelmed and exhausted, forced to manage workloads far beyond any reasonable capacity. The pupil-to-teacher ratio has become unsustainable, leading to chronic burnout, diminishing morale, and a stark decline in instructional quality. With oversized classes, teachers are not only expected to teach effectively but also to grade assignments, track individual progress, and provide extra support to struggling pupils. These conditions are unsustainable and detrimental to both teacher well-being and pupil learning outcomes.





While the government has attempted to recruit more teachers, these efforts fall drastically short of what’s required. Without an aggressive recruitment and retention plan, the existing teaching force is crumbling under the weight of impossible demands. Secondary schools, in particular, suffer as subjects like math, science, and literature require teachers with specialized expertise—teachers who are now stretched so thin they struggle to engage pupils at the depth required for mastery.





Outdated Materials and Crumbling Infrastructure



Classroom resources and infrastructure, long-standing issues in Zambian education, have only worsened with the influx of new pupils. Many schools lack the most basic supplies—textbooks, desks, chalk—and those that do exist are often outdated, damaged, or insufficient in quantity. Teachers are left scrambling to teach with inadequate materials, while pupils miss out on essential tools for effective learning.





Furthermore, a severe lack of critical infrastructure plagues the education system. Essential facilities like clean water, functional toilets, and electricity are absent in many schools, creating harsh and unsafe learning environments. With enrollment now surging, these problems have intensified, pushing already-stressed facilities to the brink. No child should be forced to learn in an environment that lacks basic necessities; this is a fundamental issue of dignity and quality that cannot be ignored.





Erosion of Learning Outcomes and Educational Standards



The real measure of any education policy is its impact on learning outcomes. In Zambia, the push for free education is showing disturbing signs of eroding educational quality. Teachers report that pupils are increasingly unable to meet basic learning standards due to overcrowded classrooms and lack of resources. Primary pupils are failing to build essential skills in reading, writing, and math, while secondary pupils are unable to reach the academic rigor needed to succeed in high school and beyond.





This failure to meet core learning objectives creates a cascade of issues, as pupils advance through the system with widening learning gaps. Without timely intervention, Zambia risks creating a generation ill-prepared for higher education, vocational training, or the workforce. If these fundamental issues are not addressed, the nation’s educational standards will continue to decline, holding back Zambia’s potential for economic and social development.





A Policy Implemented Without Sufficient Planning



The promise of free education was a visionary move with the power to reshape Zambia’s future. Yet, the government’s failure to approach this policy with the necessary planning has exposed schools, teachers, and pupils to immense challenges. Adequate funding, sufficient infrastructure, comprehensive teacher recruitment and training, and updated learning materials were all essential elements that should have accompanied this initiative. Without them, free education is at risk of becoming unsustainable and ineffective.





Conclusion: Quality Must Match Access



The UPND government’s free education policy has potential, but access without quality is an empty promise. To truly uplift Zambia’s youth, free education must be paired with an uncompromising commitment to quality. This means investing in teachers, upgrading infrastructure, and providing the resources necessary for real learning. Without these, Zambia risks creating a generation that passes through the school system without the skills needed to thrive in life. The country deserves better, and so do its pupils. Quality education cannot be sacrificed for political gains—it is a foundational investment in Zambia’s future that must not be overlooked.