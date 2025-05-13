FREE EDUCATION IN ZAMBIA ISN’T DEPENDENT ON EU FUNDING”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article is a blatant attempt to spread misinformation and undermine the UPND government’s achievements. He implies that free education in Zambia is solely funded by the EU and that if they quit, the program would collapse. This is a lie!





The truth is, the EU has come in to support specific areas of education in Zambia because the free education program is working well. Any sensible funder would only fund where they see progress and accountability. The UPND government’s initiative has attracted funding because of its effectiveness.





We appreciate our cooperating partners, including the EU, for supporting our efforts. However, let’s be clear: free education in Zambia is not solely dependent on external funding. The UPND government has taken bold steps to prioritize education, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.





Emmanuel Mwamba should be ashamed of himself for spreading lies and failing to acknowledge the PF government’s shortcomings in education. The UPND government has shown commitment and vision, and we’re reaping the benefits.





Let’s focus on the facts:



✅The EU’s support is additional funding, not the sole source of free education.

✅ The UPND government has demonstrated accountability and progress in education.

✅Free education is a reality in Zambia, and we’re grateful for our cooperating partners.





Don’t believe the lies, ba Mwamba! We have free education in Zambia, and it’s working!



WAGON MEDIA